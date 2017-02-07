Bruins Fire Coach On The Same Day As The Patriots Parade

Thousands of fans braved the snow in Boston today to take part in a parade celebrating the Patriots' victory in the Super Bowl.

But even as the cheers echoed through the streets of downtown, another sports story caught our attention: The Bruins have fired their head coach Claude Julien. At a press conference this morning, Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney addressed criticism of the timing.

Guests

Steve Brown, Statehouse Reporter for WBUR. He tweets @WBURSteve.

Steve Buckley, Sports Columnist for The Boston Herald. He tweets @BuckinBoston.