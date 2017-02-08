Did 19th Century Mormon Polygamy Help Drive The Women's Movement?

"A House Full Of Females: Plural Marriage and Women's Rights in Early Mormonism" by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. (Courtesy Knopf)

"Well-behaved women seldom make history"

You've probably heard the phrase, as it's a rallying cry for many women who seek to challenge the odds, at home, at work, in society.

It was originally coined back in 1976 by historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. She's the groundbreaking Harvard historian who won a Pulitzer Prize and a Bancroft Prize for "A Midwife's Tale," and she's out with a new book on women in polygamist marriages in the early Mormon church called, "A House Full Of Females: Plural Marriage and Women's Rights in Early Mormonism."

Guest

Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, professor of history at Harvard University, which tweets @harvard_history.