Sports With Bill Littlefield: Patriots Players' Protest, Paul Pierce Returns, Red Sox Preview

Devin McCourty & Martellus Bennett Decline White House Invite

As elation over the Patriot's Superbowl win continues, two players will not joining the team if invited to visit the president in Washington D-C.

Patriots Defensive Captain Devin McCourty is the second Pats player to say he will not be accepting President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House. McCourty joins teammate Martellus Bennett in declining the traditional invite.

Both players say their decision not to attend is because they oppose President Trump.

Bennet says that though he won't attend the celebration, he doesn't fault any teammates who do plan to go.

"I support those guys," he said, "if whoever wants to go I still support those guys as well but it's just a personal belief and a personal things for me."

McCourtey's Text Message to TIME Magazine:

"I'm not going to the White House. Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House with the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

Red Sox Soon Headed South

After Truck Day Monday, attention turns now to Florida for the Red Sox's spring training with the first full-team session scheduled for next Friday. One big noticeable absence at training this year? Big Papi. David Ortiz wrapped up his final season in October.

Paul Pierce Returns To The Garden One Last Time

Boston fans say goodbye to Paul Pierce, who spent 15 years on the Celtics, as he played his final game as a Los Angeles Clipper at TD Garden last Sunday. While the Clippers lost, the game was quite the finale for Pierce. In the final 19-seconds of the game he scored a three-point shot and Boston fans, all sporting Pierce's old Celtics jersey, went crazy.

The game was a sentimental one for Pierce, who values all the love that the city of Boston has given him over the years.

"This is something I truly feel tonight, an appreciation of what I've been able to give this city and what they've been able to give me not only on the court but off the court too," said Pierce.

Pierce says the final three-point basket was the perfect way to say goodbye to the garden.

"Glad I was able to cap it off in my last game in the Garden," said Pierce, "at least I can say I put one last bucket in."

Three-Pointer Prodigy?

One 11-year-old boy named Asher Lucus is giving NBA players like Pierce a run for their money. Lucas made three half-court shots in a row at the UNC versus North Carolina State game last month and the video of it went viral.

