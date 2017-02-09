Massachusetts Hunkers Down For A Nor'easter

Support the news
As the storm develops, we'll check in on the rails, the roads, the power, and the weather coming up tonight.
David Epstein, WBUR meteorologist. He tweets @growingwisdom.
Stephanie Pollack, Massachusetts transportation secretary. She tweets @Steph_Pollack.
Thomas Tinlin, MassDOT highway administrator, which tweets @MassDOT.
Amy O'Hearn, spokesperson for National Grid which tweets @nationalgridus.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
