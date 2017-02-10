closeDonate

Week In Review And Composer Nico Muhly

February 10, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti analyzes the week's news including the silencing of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Trump's third week. We also remember a pioneer of Harvard Medical School. Finally, we talk to composer Nico Muhly and Boston Conservatory music director Eric Hewitt. Muhly has worked with artists ranging from Rufus Wainwright to Philip Glass and is in town to be featured at the Boston Conservatory's New Music Festival.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

