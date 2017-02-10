Composer Nico Muhly On Writing "Where The Streets Get Weird"

Composer Nico Muhly. (Ana Cuba)

Composer Nico Muhly has written for orchestra, film, ballet, theater and opera. He's worked with an array of artists from Rufus Wainwright to Paul Simon to Philip Glass. The Guardian has called him, "one of the most celebrated and sought-after classical composers of the last decade."

Friend and fellow musician Eric Hewitt describes him as, "one of the composers on the planet who has an incredible talent and ability to bring together musical influences from all time and have them co-habitate in interesting, beautiful, and expressive ways."

Muhly is this year's featured composer at the Boston Conservatory's annual New Music Festival.

Nico's works are being performed all week at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee New Music Festival.

Guests

Nico Muhly, composer. He tweets @nicomuhly.

Eric Hewitt, saxophonist, conductor, music director at the Boston Conservatory and artistic director of the Boston Conservatory's New Music Festival. He tweets @ericalexhewitt.