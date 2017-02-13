Groundless Voter Fraud Claims, Universal Child Care And War Vet Returns Home

Host Anthony Brooks digs into Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in New Hampshire with former state representative and co-chair of Trump's campaign in New Hampshire Stephen Stepanek and former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican party Fergus Cullen. Then we look at what child care as a public right might look like with WBUR Cognoscenti contributor Joanna Weiss and Wellesley professor Barbara Beatty. And we talk to Bridgeport, Mass. native Michael Anthony, writer of a new memoir "Civilianized" about returning home from 12 months in Iraq. Finally, we take a look at the local Grammy award winners from last night's show.