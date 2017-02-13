For the second year in a row, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is celebrating a Grammy Award. At last night's award ceremony, the orchestra took home the award for Best Orchestral Performance for "Shostakovich Under Stalin's Shadow: Symphonies 5, 8 and 9." Lori McKenna also took home an award for Best Country Music Song for writing Tim McGraw's country anthem "Humble and Kind."

Guest

Tim Riley, music critic and professor of journalism at Emerson College. He tweets @triley60.