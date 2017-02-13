One Veteran's Story Of Struggling To Be Home After War

“Civilianized: A Young Veteran's Memoir” by Michael Anthony (Courtesy, Pulp)

Michael Anthony of Bridgeport, Mass. served a 12- months in Iraq as an Army medic. He was 21 years old when he returned to the states, but within a couple of weeks, he was in trouble. He was high on Vicodin, drunk and picking a fight with a very large Hell's Angel.

Anthony says he never felt more alive than when he was working at a combat support hospital. But back home, he felt hollow, without purpose, filled with rage, addicted to painkillers, and suicidal.

Then, on a drunken whim, Michael Anthony signed up for a three-day seminar on how to attract women, which lead to a journey of self discovery and ultimately salvation.

Guest

Michael Anthony, army veteran and author of two memoirs "Mass Casualties: A Young Medic's True Story of Death, Deception, And Dishonor In Iraq" and "Civilianized: A Young Veteran's Memoir." He tweets @WarVetAuthor.