Republican Roundtable And Daniel Dennett

Host Anthony Brooks checks in on what's happening in Washington, D.C. and asks two local Republicans, and Trump supporters, what they think of the first three weeks of President Trump. We also talk to Tufts professor Daniel Dennett, known for his philosophies on consciousness. Finally, we talk the big news out of UConn and other sports news with Only A Game's Bill Littlefield and WBUR reporter Shira Springer.
This program aired on February 14, 2017.
