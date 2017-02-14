closeDonate

Local Trump Supporters Weigh In On First Three Weeks

February 14, 2017
By Ashley Bailey, Alison Bruzek, Anthony Brooks
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned from the Trump Administration. Flynn's departure has been tied to the disclosure that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Russia's ambassador before Trump became president.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named acting national security adviser in the interim. We hear from local Republicans about what they think of the beginning of Trump's presidency.

Guests

Matt ViserBoston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief. He tweets @mviser.

Tom Mountain, chairman of the Newton Republican City Committee, which tweets @newtongop.

Janet Fogarty, state committeewoman for the Massachusetts Republican Party and was a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention. She tweets @fogartyjanet.

This story aired on February 14, 2017.

