Third Parties In Mass. And The Rise Of Lethal Self-Defense In America

February 15, 2017
Host Anthony Brooks talks to U.S. Senator Ed Markey about the latest news out of Washington, D.C. Then we turn to Evan Falchuk, formerly of the United Independent Party, and Ralph Nader to talk about the viability of third parties in Massachusetts and on the national stage. We also check in with Atkinson, New Hampshire Police Chief Albert Brackett on a proposed law in the state to not require permits for carrying a concealed firearm. And Harvard historian Caroline Light talks about how that law and others, including "Stand Your Ground," are part of a rise in what she calls "Do It Yourself Security Citizenship."

This program aired on February 15, 2017.

