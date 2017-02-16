closeDonate

Radio Boston

A Dictionary, Trending In The Age Of Trump

February 16, 2017Updated 02/16/2017 3:24 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Anthony Brooks
This Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 photo displays the entry "fist bump" on an index card at the Merriam-Webster publishing headquarters in Springfield, Mass. Though the knuckle-tapping action has been around for years, fist bumps place in popular culture was cemented by President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama when Obama accepted the 2008 Democratic nomination, and now has earned a spot in the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)closemore
The Merriam-Webster dictionary is trending. When White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that press secretary Sean Spicer gave "alternative facts" about inauguration crowd size, one of the most-shared tweets on the topic was from Merriam-Webster's Twitter account. It was a tweet that shared the definition of "fact," "a piece of information presented as having objective reality."

Merriam-Webster has also seen spikes in searches for news-related words. Words like "impugn," after Mitch McConnell accused Elizabeth Warren of "impugning" Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor, "vetting," after the President signed his executive order on refugees, and "nepotism," after Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was appointed to a senior role in the Trump administration.

It's part of a search for facts as people question what is true, on matters of policy as well as the meaning of the very words we speak.

Guest

Peter Sokolowski, Editor-at-large of Merriam-Webster Dictionary. He tweets @PeterSokolowski.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

