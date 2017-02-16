A Dictionary, Trending In The Age Of Trump

The Merriam-Webster dictionary is trending. When White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that press secretary Sean Spicer gave "alternative facts" about inauguration crowd size, one of the most-shared tweets on the topic was from Merriam-Webster's Twitter account. It was a tweet that shared the definition of "fact," "a piece of information presented as having objective reality."

Merriam-Webster has also seen spikes in searches for news-related words. Words like "impugn," after Mitch McConnell accused Elizabeth Warren of "impugning" Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor, "vetting," after the President signed his executive order on refugees, and "nepotism," after Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was appointed to a senior role in the Trump administration.

It's part of a search for facts as people question what is true, on matters of policy as well as the meaning of the very words we speak.

Guest

Peter Sokolowski, Editor-at-large of Merriam-Webster Dictionary. He tweets @PeterSokolowski.