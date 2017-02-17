closeDonate

Week In Review And Future Of Manufacturing In Mass.

February 17, 2017
Host Deborah Becker reviews the week's big headlines with co-chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus, Arline Isaacson and executive director of the Pioneer Institute, Jim Stergios. Then, we talk to MIT's Elisabeth Reynolds about how the innovation economy is reinvigorating manufacturing in the state. Finally, we replay a conversation with Michael Ward, author of the new memoir "The Sea Is Quiet Tonight" about HIV/AIDS in Boston.

This program aired on February 17, 2017.

