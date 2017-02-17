Week In Review And Future Of Manufacturing In Mass.

Host Deborah Becker reviews the week's big headlines with co-chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus, Arline Isaacson and executive director of the Pioneer Institute, Jim Stergios. Then, we talk to MIT's Elisabeth Reynolds about how the innovation economy is reinvigorating manufacturing in the state. Finally, we replay a conversation with Michael Ward, author of the new memoir "The Sea Is Quiet Tonight" about HIV/AIDS in Boston.

Do us a favor? Take our survey and tell us about you and what you like: http://wbur.fm/LetsTalkWeb