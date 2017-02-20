Breathalyzer Accuracy And Poet Elizabeth Bishop

Host Deborah Becker talks to WBUR legal analyst Judge Nancy Gertner about the ruling of a Concord District Court calling into question the accuracy of breathlyzer tests in Massachusetts. We also talk to WBUR analyst John Carroll about MBTA advertising. And Megan Marshall, professor at Emerson College, tells us about her new biography of the poet Elizabeth Bishop. Finally, we replay our conversation with Elaine Showalter on Julia Ward Howe and her writing of the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

