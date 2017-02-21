Criminal Justice Report, UMass President Marty Meehan And Salem Novelist

Host Deborah Becker talks to Katie Mosehauer, project manager for state initiatives at the Council for State Governments and lead author of a new report on the criminal justice system in Massachusetts. We also talk to Vincent Schiraldi of the Harvard Kennedy School and Chief James Digianvittorio, president of the Mass. Chiefs of Police Association to talk about a proposed bill to raise the juvenile justice age from 18 to 21. Then, UMass President Marty Meehan joins us in studio to talk about higher education in the Trump Administration. And we talk to the co-director of the House of Peace, Carrie Schuchardt, about an Iraqi family whose 2-year-old son is having surgery in Boston today. Finally, we met with Salem novelist Brunonia Barry at the Salem Athenaeum to talk about her new book, "The Fifth Petal."

