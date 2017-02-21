Should Mass. Raise The Age For Juvenile Courts?

A bill under consideration by the state Senate would raise the age of offenders sent to juvenile court from 18 to 21. The Commonwealth could become the first state to "raise the age."

However, other states are also weighing the change including Connecticut, Vermont and Illinois. We talk to two parties about why they do or do not support the bill.

Guests

Vincent Schiraldi, senior research fellow directing the program in criminal justice policy and management at Harvard Kennedy School. He tweets @VinSchiraldi.

James Digianvittorio, Chief of the Middleton Police Department and President of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. The Association tweets @MAPOLICECHIEFS.