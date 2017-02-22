A New Solar System With Seven 'Earthlike' Planets Discovered

There is breaking news today from a group of scientists who have discovered a new solar system. It's just 39 light years away...close, by cosmic standards...and the system has seven warm, rocky, and Earth-like planets orbiting a star called TRAPPIST-1. It's the first time astronomers have ever found so many terrestrial planets orbiting a single star, and it could be a step towards finding another planet like our own.

Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spoke today at a NASA press briefing, saying, "With this discovery, we've made a giant accelerated leap forward in the search for habitable worlds and life on other worlds."

Guest

Kelly Beatty, Senior Editor at Sky & Telescope. He tweets @NightSkyGuy.