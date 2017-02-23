closeDonate

Why You Can't Stop Checking Your Phone

February 23, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Tonya Mosley
Can't Just Stop by Sharon Begley. (Courtesy Simon & Schuster)
Can't Just Stop by Sharon Begley. (Courtesy Simon & Schuster)

According to a new study by the American Psychological Association, nearly half of Americans say they are checking their emails, texts or social media accounts constantly.

And while that's probably not surprising to you, what might be is the reason we can't stop checking. Sharon Begley has written a book about why so many of us are constant checkers and what drives our compulsions — from tweeting to online shop to hoarding.

Guest

Sharon Begley, senior science writer at STAT and author of "Can't Just Stop: An Investigation of Compulsions." She tweets @sxbegle.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

