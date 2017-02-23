closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

What Drives Compulsive Behaviors; Hidden Sacred Spaces

February 23, 2017
Share

Host Tonya Mosley talks to WBUR reporter Max Larkin about state leaders' response to Trump's decision to rescind some protections for transgender students. We also talk sports, including the NBA trade deadline, with WBUR sports and society reporter Shira Springer. Then we talk to Boston Globe technology writer Hiawatha Bray about the "digital right to repair" bill and how it might help owners looking to fix their electronics without paying large fees. And Sharon Begley, senior science writer at STAT tells us about what drives compulsive behavior like phone checking or tweeting. Finally, Brandeis professor Wendy Cadge explains her project to catalog Massachusetts' hidden sacred spaces.

There's less than a week left to take our survey and tell us about why you listen! http://wbur.fm/LetsTalkWeb

This program aired on February 23, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.