What Drives Compulsive Behaviors; Hidden Sacred Spaces

Host Tonya Mosley talks to WBUR reporter Max Larkin about state leaders' response to Trump's decision to rescind some protections for transgender students. We also talk sports, including the NBA trade deadline, with WBUR sports and society reporter Shira Springer. Then we talk to Boston Globe technology writer Hiawatha Bray about the "digital right to repair" bill and how it might help owners looking to fix their electronics without paying large fees. And Sharon Begley, senior science writer at STAT tells us about what drives compulsive behavior like phone checking or tweeting. Finally, Brandeis professor Wendy Cadge explains her project to catalog Massachusetts' hidden sacred spaces.

There's less than a week left to take our survey and tell us about why you listen! http://wbur.fm/LetsTalkWeb