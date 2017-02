WBUR's Shira Springer goes through some of the top sports stories of the week including: the NBA trade deadline, Budapest's decision to drop out of the running for the 2024 Olympics, elite Boston Marathon runner Shalane Flanagan's back injury, and of course, the case of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey.

Guest

Shira Springer, WBUR's Sports and Society reporter. She tweets @ShiraSpringer.