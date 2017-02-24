Week In Review; Boston's Early Legal Challenge To Segregation

Host Tonya Mosley looks at the week's big headlines with former Republican state senator, Richard Tisei and columnist for the Boston Globe, Renee Graham. Then we play a conversation between WBUR's Deborah Becker and local novelist Andrew Krivak on his new book, The Signal Flame. Finally, we talk to Susan Goodman about her children's book on the first legal challenge to school desegregation that took place in Boston.

