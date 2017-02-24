closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Week In Review; Boston's Early Legal Challenge To Segregation

February 24, 2017
Share

Host Tonya Mosley looks at the week's big headlines with former Republican state senator, Richard Tisei and columnist for the Boston Globe, Renee Graham. Then we play a conversation between WBUR's Deborah Becker and local novelist Andrew Krivak on his new book, The Signal Flame. Finally, we talk to Susan Goodman about her children's book on the first legal challenge to school desegregation that took place in Boston.

Take our survey -- tell us about why you listen: http://wbur.fm/LetsTalkWeb

This program aired on February 24, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.