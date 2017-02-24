Week in Review: New Immigration Rules, Transgender Bathrooms, Criminal Justice Report

The Department of Homeland Security issued new rules this week, increasing border security and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

Yesterday, President Trump said that his immigration guidelines mean dangerous illegal immigrants will finally be deported. He said, "All of the sudden, for the first time, we're getting gang members out, we're getting drug lords out, we're getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at a rate that nobody's ever seen before. And they're the bad ones."

But on Tuesday, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey explained why he disagrees with the administration's move, saying, "My fear is that this could lead to families across our country fearing that there would be a Gestapo-like knock on their door. Not just along the Mexican border but all across the country."

The Trump administration also rescinded Obama-era protections for transgender students, and a long-awaited report on criminal justice reform in the Commonwealth was released. It's all part of our week in review.

