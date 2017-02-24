Somerville Novelist Andrew Krivák On, 'The Signal Flame'

Andrew Krivák (Dario Prager).

A new novel by Somerville author Andrew Krivák covers a lot of ground. War, religion, death, birth, and redemption swirl around the sparse, sometimes desolate landscape that Krivák has created. His characters are all waiting for news of a younger son missing in action in the Vietnam War. The setting is a small Northeastern Pennsylvania town in 1972.

Andrew Krivák's new novel, "The Signal Flame," follows on his first novel, "The Sojourn."

Guest

Andrew Krivák, novelist. His new book is "The Signal Flame."