Dean James Stavridis; Boston Housing Chief; Brianna Wu

February 27, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to retired Admiral James Stavridis, dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University about President Trump's comments to cut State Department funding. We also talk to Boston Housing Chief Sheila Dillon about Mayor Walsh's bills to fight displacement. And Brianna Wu joins us to talk about running against Rep. Stephen Lynch. Then we talk to CommonHealth co-host Carey Goldberg about the flu season that's hit everyone late and we celebrate Director Kenneth Lonergan's win at the Oscars last night.

This program aired on February 27, 2017.

