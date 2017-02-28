FCC Privacy Proposal; Marijuana Committee Chairs; Microhousing

Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Boston College Law professor Daniel Lyons about FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's move to halt a portion of the Obama administration's internet privacy rules. We also talk to the new Joint Marijuana Policy Committee co-chairs, Senator Pat Jehlen and Representative Mark Cusack, about their plans. And we take a tour of Boston's only all-microunit housing complex with Anda and Jenny French, the design architects of the project.