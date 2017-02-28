closeDonate

Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Best Policies For Legalized Marijuana

February 28, 2017
By Kathleen McNerney and Meghna Chakrabarti
Massachusetts's recreational marijuana law took effect on Dec. 15., making it legal to use pot and grow plants at home. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The two newly appointed chairs of the legislature's Committee on Marijuana Policy discuss the law and whether they are considering making any changes.

Guests

Patricia Jehlen, state senator representing Cambridge, Medford, Somerville, and Winchester and co-chair of the Committee on Marijuana Policy. She tweets @patjehlen

Mark Cusack, state representative for Braintree and co-chair of the Committee on Marijuana Policy. He tweets @repmarkcusack.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

