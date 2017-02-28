Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Best Policies For Legalized Marijuana

Support the news
The two newly appointed chairs of the legislature's Committee on Marijuana Policy discuss the law and whether they are considering making any changes.
Patricia Jehlen, state senator representing Cambridge, Medford, Somerville, and Winchester and co-chair of the Committee on Marijuana Policy. She tweets @patjehlen
Mark Cusack, state representative for Braintree and co-chair of the Committee on Marijuana Policy. He tweets @repmarkcusack.
This story aired on February 28, 2017.
Support the news
More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.