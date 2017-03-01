closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

After Kansas Shooting, Reflecting On Being A Person Of Color

March 01, 2017Updated 03/01/2017 12:40 PM
By Ashley Bailey, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Siva Sundaram is a student at Harvard medical School and was born and raised in Illinois by Hindu Indian immigrant parents. Photo courtesy of Siva Sundaramclosemore
Siva Sundaram is a student at Harvard medical School and was born and raised in Illinois by Hindu Indian immigrant parents. Photo courtesy of Siva Sundaram

Many in the Indian-American community are denouncing the killing of an Indian engineer in Olathe, Kansas last week. The shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla is now being investigated as a hate crime.

President Trump condemned the attack when he opened his address to Congress on Tuesday night. The President had been criticized from some civil rights groups who accused him of being slow in denouncing it.

We speak with the writer of an essay about how the shooting shook him all the way in Boston, and what everyone can learn from it.

Guest

Siva Sundaram, student at Harvard Medical School, born and raised in Illinois by Hindu Indian immigrant parents and author of the essay "After Kansas, We're All Muslim." He tweets @sivassundaram.

 

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.