Mayor Marty Walsh And Head Of MIT's New Incubator

March 01, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti is joined in studio by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (see our Facebook page for the livestream). We also look at the week in Sports with Only A Game's Bill Littlefield and talk to Katie Rae, the new president and CEO of MIT's startup accelerator and venture capital fund, The Engine. Finally, we talk to Siva Sundaram, writer of an essay titled "After Kansas, We're All Muslim."

This program aired on March 1, 2017.

