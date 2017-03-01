closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Sports With Littlefield: Celtics-Cavs; NHL Playoffs

March 01, 2017
By Sean Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) and guard Mike Conley (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/AP)closemore
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) and guard Mike Conley (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/AP)

The NBA playoffs are around the corner and the Celtics are four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 spot in the East. The Celtics will take on the Cavs tonight.

Bill Littlefield gives us his take on how the team's doing and looks ahead to the NHL playoffs and if the Bruins have a chance without former head coach Claude Julien.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.