Sports With Littlefield: Celtics-Cavs; NHL Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are around the corner and the Celtics are four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 spot in the East. The Celtics will take on the Cavs tonight.

Bill Littlefield gives us his take on how the team's doing and looks ahead to the NHL playoffs and if the Bruins have a chance without former head coach Claude Julien.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.