Sessions' Contact With Russia, The ICA Expansion, And The Rejection Of Expertise

Host Meghna Chakrabarti gets reaction and analysis to the non-disclosure by Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. from Rep. Nikki Tsongas and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner; looks at the planned expansion of the ICA in Boston; and speaks with U.S. Naval College professor Tom Nichols about the rejection of expert opinion by the American public.
This program aired on March 2, 2017.
