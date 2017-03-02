closeDonate

Sessions' Contact With Russia, The ICA Expansion, And The Rejection Of Expertise

March 02, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti gets reaction and analysis to the non-disclosure by Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. from Rep. Nikki Tsongas and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner; looks at the planned expansion of the ICA in Boston; and speaks with U.S. Naval College professor Tom Nichols about the rejection of expert opinion by the American public.

This program aired on March 2, 2017.

