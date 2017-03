Massachusetts-made Marshmallow Fluff turns 100 this year. Mimi Graney — creator of the "What The Fluff?" festival in Somerville — joins us to talk about her new book: "Fluff: The Sticky Sweet Story Of An American Icon."

Guest

Mimi Graney, founder of the "What The Fluff?" festival in Somerville and author of the new book "Fluff: The Sticky Sweet Story Of An American Icon."