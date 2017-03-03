Week In Review: A.G. Sessions, Lawrence And Fentanyl, Resigntion At The Vatican

At a press conference yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States." The recusal came after the Washington Post reported that Sessions met twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which contradicted what he said in sworn Senate testimony earlier this year.

In his hearing to become the Attorney General, Senator Al Franken asked Sessions, "If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?" Sessions replied, "Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

We'll talk about Sessions, the dispute between the Governor of New Hampshire and the Mayor of Lawrence over fentanyl, and the resignation of clergy abuse survivor Marie Collins, in the Week in Review.

Guests

Tiziana Dearing, co-director of the Center for Social Innovation at Boston College, and a member of WBUR's executive advisory board. She tweets @tiziana_dearing.