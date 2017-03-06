In his press conference today, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly reminded people that "Unregulated, unvetted travel is not a universal privilege, especially when national security is at stake."

Mark Krikorian is the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He told us about his reaction to the executive order, and what he expects next from the Trump administration.

Interview Highlights From Mark Krikorian

On his reaction to the new executive order

The earlier executive order, as well as this one, are fully within the President's, or any President's, authority. My concern is not the specifics of whether for 90 days people from Somalia will be suspended from being allowed to come into the United States. The whole executive order is a temporary measure. You can make policy arguments against it. I don't think the specifics are nearly as important as the broader question, which is, do the people's elected representatives get to decide who comes into the United States, or do judges get to decide on their own.

Congress has passed a law, and it says, "The President can prohibit the entrance of any aliens or of any class of aliens." It doesn't say any class except religious groups, or any class that we find problematic. Any class of aliens. And the judges that suspended the order, especially the 9th circuit — they didn't even address the statutory basis of this. They didn't even say, no, Congress wasn't allowed to do this, it was unconstitutional. I guess you could make that argument. But you would have to argue that the power that Congress has given the President is unconstitutional, not any particular exercise of it. Even if this were a Muslim ban, which it's obviously not, since 90% of the world's Muslims aren't covered by it. But even if it were, it would be legal. You could say it was dumb. I would be against something like that — I think it's a stupid policy.

On why to identify these particular six countries to be banned.

This is hitting the pause button in order to create the breathing room to create a policy. This is not the outline, this is just the starting point. And these analyses on where terrorists have come from define the problem very narrowly, by looking at fatal attacks. So the Somali refugee terrorist who only ran people over and knifed them but wasn't good enough to actually kill anybody doesn't count. To me, I think that counts.

On why focusing on these six nations takes significant steps towards preventing the attacks and plots we are seeing in the United States.

I would have extended this further to apply to a lot more of the world. But the obvious rationale is, these countries are already formally designated as problematic countries. Four of them have no government whatsoever, and two of them do have governments — Sudan and Iran — which are sworn to kill Americans. They are state sponsors of terrorism. So it seems to me that this is the smallest target they could do this kind of thing for. I think their thinking was, let's do this for the most defensible list of countries that are already designated as problems. And my final point about defining what the problem is — do we really want to wait until a Yemeni actually kills Americans before we say, now, let's ban people from Yemen? These countries have no state, and literally no way to vet people coming. It just cannot be done. The problem is not that our government officials are inadequate or lazy. They are doing the best they can. But what are you going to do — call up the Mogadishu Registry of Motor Vehicles and run fingerprints? There is no government in these places.

On whether there is room built into the executive order to expand the list beyond the six countries named.

My sense is that they started with the countries that are most problematic, where there either is no government or the government openly is attempting to kill Americans. And the provision in the executive order creates the potential to add more countries if other countries come up. This is all explicitly provided for by Congress, so that the President can exclude any class of foreigners from coming into the United States for any reason he wants. Judges are acting lawlessly if they are attempting to interfere with this, unless they are asserting that Congress acted unconstitutionally. That's the only argument they can make, and no judge has made that argument.

Guest

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies. Author of The New Case Against Immigration, Both Legal and Illegal. He tweets @MarkSKrikorian.