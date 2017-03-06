Immigration Executive Order; Bianco Raid; 'Never Caught'

Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to WBUR reporter Shannon Dooling about President Donald Trump's revised executive order on immigration announced this morning. We also talk to Susan Church, the immigration lawyer who filed suit in federal court in Boston over Trump's initial executive order and Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center of Immigration Studies. Then we look back at the New Bedford raid at the Michael Bianco plant 10 years ago and speak to Corinn William who lived just a few blocks from the factory. Finally we talk to historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar about her new book, "Never Caught: The Washington's Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave Ona Judge."