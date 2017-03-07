Boston's New Transportation Future

A new blueprint for the future of Boston transportation is out today — it's called Go Boston 2030. The plan outlines Boston's transportation priorities, with 58 transportation projects that the city will pursue over the next 13 years. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh talked about the plan at an event today at the Boston Public Library, saying, "It makes our streets safer. It addresses long-term inequality by making it easier for people to get to work and to school and to home. It makes travel more reliable and predictable. It will make our city more resilient to the effects of climate change. And it's a road map to our transportation goals."

Guest

Gina Fiandaca, Commissioner at Boston Transportation Department, which tweets @BostonBTD.