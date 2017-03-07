closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Boston's New Transportation Future

March 07, 2017Updated 03/07/2017 3:18 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
In this May 9, 2014 photograph, an electronic highway sign on Interstate 93 shows the term "Use Yah Blinkah" in Boston. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted the message "Changing Lanes? Use Yah Blinkah" on the signs around the city. "Blinkah" is how Bostonians pronounce "blinker". (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)closemore
In this May 9, 2014 photograph, an electronic highway sign on Interstate 93 shows the term "Use Yah Blinkah" in Boston. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted the message "Changing Lanes? Use Yah Blinkah" on the signs around the city. "Blinkah" is how Bostonians pronounce "blinker". (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

A new blueprint for the future of Boston transportation is out today — it's called Go Boston 2030. The plan outlines Boston's transportation priorities, with 58 transportation projects that the city will pursue over the next 13 years. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh talked about the plan at an event today at the Boston Public Library, saying, "It makes our streets safer. It addresses long-term inequality by making it easier for people to get to work and to school and to home. It makes travel more reliable and predictable. It will make our city more resilient to the effects of climate change. And it's a road map to our transportation goals."

Guest

Gina Fiandaca, Commissioner at Boston Transportation Department, which tweets @BostonBTD.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.