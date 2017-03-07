closeDonate

Assessing The Republican Health Care Replacement Plan, Remembering A Civil Rights Icon49:20

March 07, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti examines the Republican's plan to modify and repeal parts of the affordable Care Act with Jonathan Gruber, an MIT professor and architect of the ACA, and Jim Roosevelt, former CEO of Tufts Health Plan. We also look at the new transportation plan for Boston. WBUR's David Boeri brings us a court case about DNA evidence involving twin brothers. We learn about the execution of an alleged witch in Dorchester 44 years before the Salem witch trials. And finally, we remember Boston developer and civil rights icon Kenneth Guscott, who died in a fire.

This program aired on March 7, 2017.

