Free Speech Controversy Erupts At Middlebury College

"It is easy to paint 'Resist' on a poster, but harder to define what that should mean. Aren't we ... akin to authoritarian countries if we begin to choose whose speech is acceptable or not?"

That is the eloquent question asked by on student at Middlebury College, after events there last week once again have the nation wondering about the health of free speech on American campuses.

In case you missed it, a conservative student group at Middlebury hosted controversial speaker Charles Murray on campus. Murray is the peddler of widely discredited theories on race and IQ. The Southern Poverty Law Center says Murray uses "racist pseudoscience" to justify the elimination of the welfare state.

Last Thursday, Murray had come to Middlebury to share his views on the American class divide.

He was introduced by President Laurie Patton, who stressed that her presence at the talk was not an endorsement of Murray. She said, "We are an intellectual community. And part of the job of an intellectual community is to argue. If there was ever a time for Americans to take on arguments that offend us, it is now."

Tensions were already running high on campus. Patton reminded attendees that if anyone shuts down the speech of another, they would be in violation of Middlebury policy, saying, "The very premise of free speech on this campus is that the speaker has the right to be heard."

Patton left the stage. Following a student introduction, Charles Murray approached the podium.

The audience stood up, turned their backs to Murray and began their protest. They chanted, "Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Charles Murray go away" and "Who is the enemy? White supremacy!"

Then, political science professor Allison Stanger took the stage. She had been scheduled to moderate a Q&A after Murray's talk.

She said, "I spent a lot of time preparing really hard questions. We're going to have a great dialogue if you let us continue. I am here and it is a dialogue. I think I have the answer. You're not going to let us speak. I think that's a terrible shame."

Murray and Stanger eventually had their Q&A via livestream in a other room. That, too, was disrupted when students set off the fire alarm. The conversation ended. But as Stanger and other university officials accompanied Murray on the way to his car, they were attacked.

Professor Stanger's neck was twisted and her hair pulled. She suffered a concussion and was later treated with a neck brace.

Stanger later wrote in a Facebook post: "For those of you who marched in Washington the day after the inauguration, imagine being in a crowd like that, only being surrounded by hatred rather than love. I feared for my life."

There are conflicting accounts of why and by whom - some say outside agitators, some say students, others say public safety officers escalated the situation.

One thing is certain, there is a lot of soul searching going on right now at Middlebury.

Guests

Jay Parini, Professor of English and Creative Writing at Middlebury College.

Elizabeth Siyuan Lee, senior at Middlebury College.