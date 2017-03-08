Rep. Seth Moulton On GOP Health Care Proposal

Democrats are attempting to delay the new GOP health care bill, promising to add 100 amendments. However, Congressional Republicans are hoping for a vote by the full House next week.

President Donald Trump has stated he's, "proud to support the replacement plan released by the House of Representatives and encouraged by members of both parties." He went on to say that he believes the new system will be, "much more popular than people can even imagine."

Congressman Seth Moulton joins us to talk about the details of the bill.

Guest

Seth Moulton, Massachusetts Congressman representing the sixth district. He tweets @sethmoulton.