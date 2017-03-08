Nike's says their newest pair of shoes, the Zoom Vaporfly Elite, could be what break the world record marathon time, propelling athletes to run 26.2 miles in under two hours. The shoes however, raise questions about whether footwear choices could be giving some athletes an unfair advantage. The International Association of Athletics Federation's technical committee will meet in two weeks to see should be done about the new Nike's.

Also, Celtics Point guard Isaiah Thomas is publicly criticizing Coach Brad Stevens after the Celtics lost two games in a row on this past Sunday and Monday. Thomas says that the team should have won both and Stevens was "experimenting" during the game against the L.A. Clippers.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.