Rep. Stephen Lynch On Health Care Proposal, Gay Veterans In St. Patrick's Day Parade16:31

March 09, 2017
By Shawn Bodden and Meghna Chakrabarti
The Republican health reform plan cleared its first hurdle: the House Ways and Means Committee. This afternoon, it cleared hurdle number 2: the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Both were party line votes. Speaker Paul Ryan says he wants to push the bill through the full House in weeks.

Rep. Stephen Lynch weighs in on the health care proposal, the federal hiring freeze, the barring of an LGBTQ veterans group from marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade next weekend, and his campaign challenge from video game developer Brianna Wu.

Stephen Lynch, congressman serving the 8th district of Massachusetts. He tweets @RepStephenLynch.

This story aired on March 9, 2017.

