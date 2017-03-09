On Oct. 11, 1972, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger introduced oral argument in one of the most consequential, and controversial, cases in American history: Roe v. Wade.

Arguing for legalization of abortion rights, and on behalf of Jane Roe, was Texas attorney Sarah Weddington. She was 26 years old.

At the time, a Texas statute held that all abortions were illegal, except those performed to save the life of the woman. Weddington argued that was unconstitutional.

"We do not ask this Court to rule that abortion is good or desirable in any particular situation," she told the court. "We are here to advocate that the decision as to whether or not a particular woman will continue to carry or will terminate a pregnancy is a decision that should be made by that individual. That, in fact, she has a constitutional right to make that decision for herself."

On Jan. 22, 1973, the court issued its opinion. Seven of the justices agreed with Weddington, a decision that legalized abortion across the country.

The fight over abortion never ended, of course. Forty-four years later, Roe v. Wade is one of the most simultaneously celebrated and reviled cases in U.S. history.

It also defined Weddington's life and career. She was honored by Harvard Law School this week, in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Guest

Sarah Weddington, Texas attorney who successfully argued Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court. Former Texas state representative and founder of The Weddington Center.