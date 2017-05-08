"There Goes The Neighborhood" by Ali Noorani (Courtesy Prometheus Books)

Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, is out with a new book about the national debate on immigration called, "There Goes The Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration."

Noorani traveled across the country speaking with community leaders about immigration. He found that common ground as well as solutions can be found when we bring compassion into the discussion.

Guest

Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum. He tweets @anoorani.