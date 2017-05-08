A Chelsea man has been charged with the murder of two Boston doctors. Bampumim Teixeira, age 30, entered a plea of not guilty from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center for killing Lina Bolaños, 38, and Richard Field, 49.

Police found the bodies of Bolaños and Field, who were engaged, in their South Boston condominium on Friday night. The suspect was taken into custody by police after a shootout at the apartment. Teixeira had a criminal history and was only recently released from prison after committing two bank robberies.

David Boeri, senior reporter at WBUR, who tweets at @davidboeri.

Evan Allen, reporter at The Boston Globe, who tweets at @evanmallen.