Chelsea Man Charged With Boston Double Murder

May 08, 2017Updated 2017-05-08 15:59:00
By Zoë Mitchell, Meghna Chakrabarti
At Tufts Medical Center in Boston Monday, Bampumim Teixeira is arraigned on charges of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condo. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe/AP, Pool)closemore
A Chelsea man has been charged with the murder of two Boston doctors. Bampumim Teixeira, age 30, entered a plea of not guilty from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center for killing Lina Bolaños, 38, and Richard Field, 49.

Police found the bodies of Bolaños and Field, who were engaged, in their South Boston condominium on Friday night. The suspect was taken into custody by police after a shootout at the apartment. Teixeira had a criminal history and was only recently released from prison after committing two bank robberies.

Guest

David Boeri, senior reporter at WBUR, who tweets at @davidboeri.

Evan Allen, reporter at The Boston Globe, who tweets at @evanmallen.

This segment aired on May 8, 2017.

