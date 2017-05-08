closeDonate

In Boston, Obama Calls For 'Courage To Champion The Vulnerable'10:28

May 08, 2017
By Anthony Brooks and Meghna Chakrabarti
Former President Obama was in Boston last night. He was given the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Speaking at the JFK Library, he said, "I take this honor, that you have bestowed on me here tonight, as a reminder that even out of office, I must do all that I can to advance the spirit of service that John F. Kennedy represents."

Obama accepted the award just days after the U.S. House of Representatives took a significant step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, the health care law that's a major part of Obama's legacy.

Anthony Brooks, WBUR's senior political reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

This segment aired on May 8, 2017.

