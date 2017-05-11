Support the news

Mass. Online Sales Tax Raises Legal Questions

May 11, 2017
By Asma KhalidTwitter and Anthony BrooksTwitter
On July 1, Massachusetts will begin collecting sales tax on online purchases. Governor Baker estimates the change could net roughly $30 million for the Commonwealth in the next year.

However, the move could mean a legal battle — we talk about what the precedent is.

