Radio Boston
Online Sales Tax; Race And Baseball; BBQ Wisdom
Host Anthony Brooks looks at the latest opioid numbers for Massachusetts and the naming of Governor Baker to the president's new opioid commission. We also talk about the pending online sales tax for Massachusetts and the history of baseball and minority players and fans. Plus, chefs Andy Husbands and Chris Hart on the art of barbeque.
This program aired on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
