Graduating, One Year Out Of Prison

This is a big weekend for 31 year old Kyle Gathers. He'll be graduating from the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston and he'll be among those addressing his class.

That's a big deal for anyone, but here's what makes it especially remarkable for Kyle Gathers: He'll be doing this just one year after leaving prison.

In all, he spent 10 years in prison, including two years in solitary confinement, for extortion and witness intimidation, before he was released last June.

While in solitary, Kyle began writing poetry, and hopes to publish his book of poems, which he calls "Feelings They Couldn't Lock Away."

Guest

Kyle Gathers, student at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology.