Week In Review; Cherry Jones; Poetry In Prison

Host Anthony Brooks reviews the week's biggest headlines. Then we talk with actor Cherry Jones (currently seen in "Transparent" seasons 2 and 3) about her love of theater and history at the A.R.T. Plus, Kyle Gathers, who's graduating from the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology this Saturday, just a year after his decade spent in prison.
