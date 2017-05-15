There has been a twist in the federal trial of Barry Cadden, the Massachusetts pharmacist at the center of a deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis that infected hundreds and killed at least 60 people.

In March, a jury convicted Cadden of racketeering and mail fraud, but they found him not guilty of the most serious charge: second-degree murder, which could have meant a life sentence.

But closer examination of the jury verdict form shows they may not have been unanimous in their verdicts, as federal court requires. And that, say a former federal judge, lawyers and former prosecutors, is unprecedented.

Guest

David Boeri, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets at @davidboeri.