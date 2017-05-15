Support the news

May 15, 2017
By David BoeriTwitter and Meghna ChakrabartiTwitter
Barry Cadden arriving at the federal courthouse in Boston for closing arguments in his trial in March. (Steven Senne/AP)

There has been a twist in the federal trial of Barry Cadden, the Massachusetts pharmacist at the center of a deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis that infected hundreds and killed at least 60 people.

In March, a jury convicted Cadden of racketeering and mail fraud, but they found him not guilty of the most serious charge: second-degree murder, which could have meant a life sentence.

But closer examination of the jury verdict form shows they may not have been unanimous in their verdicts, as federal court requires. And that, say a former federal judge, lawyers and former prosecutors, is unprecedented.

David Boeri, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets at @davidboeri.

 

This segment aired on May 15, 2017.

